Matthew Quota, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 170 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 90 days suspended and credit for five days served while his case was pending. He also was fined $750. A charge of abduction, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brandon Wierman, Maumee, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and his bond was continued.
Gavin Lloyd, Bryan, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 3.
Edmond Piper, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed to allow the defendant to enter a drug intervention plan for three years.
Jasmine Ashbaugh, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and her bond was continued.
Jerry Barnett, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to misuse of credit cards and six counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and his bond was continued.
Linda Lakes, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and her bond was continued.
Jacob Lands, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and his bond was continued.
Daniel Stiltner, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and his bond was continued.
Sophia Wheeler, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and her bond was continued.
