Williams Common Pleas

Colton Stiltner, Bryan, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 25.

James Font, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

