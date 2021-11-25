Michael Murphy, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and fined $750.

Damien Bremmer, Toledo, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and his bond was continued.

Jayson Petrulis, Tinley Park, Ill., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and his bond was continued.

Sampson Williams, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and his bond was continued.

Dylan Ebersole, Bryan, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and his bond was continued.

Logan Lirot, 07640 Ohio 15, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and his bond was continued.

Jessica Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to complicity to intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

