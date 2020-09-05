Joshua Metz, 44, Ney, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.

William Shock Jr., 68, Defiance, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.

