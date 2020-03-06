Williams Common Pleas
Ryan Bagley, Bryan, pleaded guilty to a charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 41-month prison term with credit for 92 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
William Waugh, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, amended from a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for one year and given 150 days in jail with credit for 148 days served while his case was pending. A charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Allen, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 14 and his bond was continued.
Luke Daenens, 620 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and his bond was continued.
Zachary Kolbe, Marion, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and his bond was continued.
