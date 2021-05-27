Williams Common Pleas

Sierra Hatchett, 137 Main St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. She was given a nine-month prison term to run consecutive to a 28-month term reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a community control violation on previous convictions for trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was given credit for 67 days served in CCNO while her cases were pending. The Williams County charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that n March 29 she strangled another female.

Jared Lucas, Bryan, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison term, fined $1,350 and given a three-year operator's license suspension.

Sarah Jackson, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday and her bond was continued.

