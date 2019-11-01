Williams Common Pleas

Shiana Grant, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given a 24-month prison term, with credit for 115 days served in jail while her case was pending.

Richard Miller, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control and given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Dustin Carroll, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 13 and his bond was continued.

Dwight Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and his bond was continued.

David Clemens, Holgate, was found incompetent to stand on trial on charges of escape, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fifth-degree felony, and committed to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, Toledo, for a period not to exceed six months. The court continued the case until his competency is restored.

