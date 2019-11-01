Williams Common Pleas
Shiana Grant, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given a 24-month prison term, with credit for 115 days served in jail while her case was pending.
Richard Miller, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control and given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Dustin Carroll, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 13 and his bond was continued.
Dwight Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and his bond was continued.
David Clemens, Holgate, was found incompetent to stand on trial on charges of escape, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fifth-degree felony, and committed to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, Toledo, for a period not to exceed six months. The court continued the case until his competency is restored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.