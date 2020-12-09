Williams Common Pleas

Brooke Champada, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and her bond was continued.

Rebekah Hutchinson, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and her bond was continued.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments