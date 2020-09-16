Williams Common Pleas
David Isaacs II, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22 and his bond was continued.
Paul Bongiorno III, Wauseon, had an indictment for having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, dismissed.
