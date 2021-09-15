Joshua Grubb, 222 Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Homer Hulbert, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on two counts of OVI, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 18 months, fined $2,700 and given a lifetime operator's license suspension.
William Massey, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and his bond was continued.
Roel Raya Jr., 427 Franklin St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and his bond was continued.
Tristan McDaniel, Bryan, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Matthew Quota, Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 29.
