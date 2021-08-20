* Williams Common Pleas
J. Tucker Harman, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in jail and complete the SEARCH program. He inhaled electronics duster material, having had a prior drug-related conviction.
Elijah Utley, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He was given 360 days in the Corrections Center of Ohio with credit for 131 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge alleged that on Nov. 30 he caused, or attempted to cause, a Williams County Sheriff’s deputy to come into contact with a bodily substance.
Lucas Hutchinson, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine and psilocybin), first- and third-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Theodore McDaniel II, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and his bond was amended to personal-recognizance.
