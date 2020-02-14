Williams Common Pleas

Demetrius Slaughter II, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prion term with credit for 97 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Keith Steinmetz, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to four counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and his bond was amended to $25,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

