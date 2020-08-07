Williams Common Pleas

John Shadley, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. A charge of forgery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Paul Bongiorno III, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and his bond was amended to personal recognizance.

George Tule, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1 and his bond was continued.

