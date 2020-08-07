Williams Common Pleas
John Shadley, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. A charge of forgery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Paul Bongiorno III, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and his bond was amended to personal recognizance.
George Tule, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.