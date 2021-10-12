Jarrod Powell, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. He was given a four- to six-year prison term, fined $2,000 and classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charges allege that on March 3 he possessed obscene material involving a minor. Twelve additional counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Matthew Goebel, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 48 months with credit for 204 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Tristan McDaniel, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $1,500 and given a three-year operator's license suspension. A charge of driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
David Taylor Jr., Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled.
Dylan Ebersole, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and his bond was amended to personal-recognizance.
