Williams Common Pleas
Kaleb Herold, 22, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of three to 4 1/2 years with credit for 166 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently to prison terms totaling 36 months imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court and Henry County Common Pleas Court. He also was ordered to pay restitution of $3,297.21 to two victims. A second count of burglary, a second-degree felony; and a charge of grand theft, a third-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that he broke into separate occupied structures in West Unity on Oct. 22 and Nov. 22, stealing a shotgun in the latter incident.
Jasmine Ashbaugh, 20, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and make restitution with her co-defendant — Sonia Wheeler, 21, Bryan — to the Bryan Fire Department ($3,250), Montpelier Fire Department ($1,546.75) and the Edgerton Fire Department ($690). An additional count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, was dismissed. She also was fined $750. The charges alleged that she and Wheeler set fire to a building at 325 Center St. in Bryan on Feb. 21, 2021, causing a risk of physical harm to Bryan Fire Department personnel.
Jeffrey Woods Jr., 37, address unknown, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday. The charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony.
