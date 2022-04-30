Blake Richards, 24, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. He was given a 48-month prison term with credit for 200 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony. He had entered an “Alford plea,” maintaining his innocence but given in his “best interests.” The indictment had alleged that he had forced sexual conduct with a female on Nov. 26, 2020.
Ricki Collins, 61, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Christopher Sturtevant, 20, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Felipe Velasquez, 50, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 18 while his bond was continued.
