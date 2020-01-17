Williams Common Pleas
Amanda Lewis, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of complicity to commit trafficking, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 140 days served in jail while her case was pending. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Brittany Johnson, Belmont, N.H., pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. She was given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and placed on community control for 30 days. Charges of failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; were dismissed.
Michael Baldwin Jr., 21785 Ohio 18, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and his bond was continued.
Alan Deetz, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 4 and his $100,000 bond was continued.
Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Hugh Whitehead, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30, and his bond is set at $250,000 cash.
