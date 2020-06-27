Williams Common Pleas

Tabitha Christlieb, Bryan, pleaded guilty to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term to run consecutive to a 24-month sentence from a previous conviction for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She was given credit for 80 days served in jail while her case was pending. Charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Jill Guthrie, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. A charge of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Joshua Meyer, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term to run consecutive to a 24-month term imposed in Fulton County on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending.

