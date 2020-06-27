Williams Common Pleas
Tabitha Christlieb, Bryan, pleaded guilty to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term to run consecutive to a 24-month sentence from a previous conviction for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She was given credit for 80 days served in jail while her case was pending. Charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jill Guthrie, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. A charge of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Joshua Meyer, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term to run consecutive to a 24-month term imposed in Fulton County on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.