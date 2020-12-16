Brandon Barrett, Milford, appeared for sentencing on a charge for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 112 days served in jail while his case was pending. Barrett failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
Justin Day-Hemenway, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and fined $750.
Emma Dennis, Bryan, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
Jermaine Livingston, Fayette, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Isaiah Solomon, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Dustin Jones, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Narissa Fackler, 29, Stryker, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
