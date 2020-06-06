Williams Common Pleas

Michael Buck, Maumee, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of four to six years. A charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.

Samuel Palacios, 39, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 97 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Jesse Smith, Manitou Beach, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 6.

