Williams Common Pleas
Michael Buck, Maumee, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of four to six years. A charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Samuel Palacios, 39, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 97 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Jesse Smith, Manitou Beach, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 6.
