Williams Common Pleas

Timothy Moll Jr., 24, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Daniel Yeich, 24, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

