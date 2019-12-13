Williams Common Pleas
Steven Walker, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, attempted felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 48-month prison term. The first two charges were amended from second-degree felonies (possession of drugs and felonious assault) while charges of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, were dismissed.
Craig Mosler Jr., Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and given a 30-month prison term. A charge of driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Misty Mattern, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Nickolus Toepfer, Kokomo, Ind., pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 16 and his bond was continued.
