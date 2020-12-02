Williams Common Pleas

Colton Stiltner, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of menacing by stalking, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and his $75,000 bond was continued.

Michael Royal, Angola, Ind., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

