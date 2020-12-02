Williams Common Pleas
Colton Stiltner, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of menacing by stalking, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and his $75,000 bond was continued.
Michael Royal, Angola, Ind., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.