Williams Common Pleas
Joshua Grubb, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 126 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his cases were pending. He also was fined $750. Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Noah Frisby, Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given 90 days in the Corrections Center Northwest Ohio with credit for two days served while his case was pending and fined $1,000. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Travis Nye, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, given a suspended 180-day sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and fined $1,500. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that he caused serious physical harm to a female on April 4.
Caysee Edinger, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant's bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for today. Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Michael Murphy, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday.
Tianna Renfrow, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and her bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.