Williams Common Pleas
Cory Bartley, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 16-month prison term with credit for 56 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Joshua Metz, Ney, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.
Daniel Yeich II, 24, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
