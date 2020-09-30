Williams Common Pleas

Cory Bartley, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 16-month prison term with credit for 56 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Joshua Metz, Ney, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Daniel Yeich II, 24, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

