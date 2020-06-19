Williams Common Pleas
Luke Daenens, 620 Seneca St., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 24 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent to a four-year sentence imposed in Fulton County on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A second count of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jermaine Livingston, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and his bond was continued.
