Williams Common Pleas
Alan Deetz, Edon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 331 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Angela Deeds, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.
Anthony Greenwalt, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and his bond was continued.
Damien Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to six counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; 18 counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; six counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3 and his bond was continued.
Cheryl Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and his bond was continued.
An indictment against Jeffrey Deitsch, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Misty Mattern, Hicksville, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.