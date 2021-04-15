Williams Common Pleas

Alan Deetz, Edon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 331 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Angela Deeds, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Anthony Greenwalt, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and his bond was continued.

Damien Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to six counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; 18 counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; six counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3 and his bond was continued.

Cheryl Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and his bond was continued.

An indictment against Jeffrey Deitsch, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

An indictment against Misty Mattern, Hicksville, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

