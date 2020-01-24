Williams Common Pleas

Ryan Grime, Bryan, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. He was given a three-year prison term with credit for 150 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Dwight Shaffer, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 24 months with credit for 84 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Cody Shaffer, Auburn, Ind. appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $1,500, ordered to make $1,146 restitution to the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 173 days suspended. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Load comments