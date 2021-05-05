Williams Common Pleas
Paul Lytle, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 100 days served in jail while his cases were pending. He failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer on Aug. 26, 2020, and failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 30.
Garrett Fulk, Bryan, pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. He was placed on community control and ordered to serve 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 120 days suspended. The third-degree felony was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Dec. 5 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person with a knife and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a juvenile household member.
Nichole Ramos, Fayette, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3.
David Akins, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 28 and bond was set at $50,000.
Sierra Hatchett, 834 Washington Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and her $100,000 cash bond was continued.
Homer Hulbert, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to two counts of OVI, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 11.
Jared Lucas, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Travis Nye, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and bond was set at $30,000 cash.
Storm Roberts, 29, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 4 and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Nikki Swary, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and her personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Austin Swirles, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Wierman, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed pending a competency evaluation.
Spencer Yoder, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 11.
