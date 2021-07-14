Williams Common Pleas
Bryan Dunn, Camden, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, given a three-year operator's license suspension and fined $2,000. The charge alleged that on May 19 he failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer after having received a visible signal to do so, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.
Sharon Grond, 109 Widmer St., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to run consecutive to jail time imposed in Bryan Municipal Court and Defiance municipal Court.
Cheryl Shaffer, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and fined $500.
Jared Stewart, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $3,000, classified as a tier I sexual offender and ordered to make $1,879.16 restitution. The charge was amended from sexual battery, a third-degree felony. Two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Desirae Eddy, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, given 30 days in CCNO and fined $750.
Mary Bates-Robinson, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for today.
Braden Hahn, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 28.
J. Tucker Harman, Bryan, pleaded guilty to abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 29.
Elijah Utley, 38, Montpelier, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday.
Joshua Grubb, 222 Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday and his bond was continued.
Andrew Seeley, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 and his bond was continued.
John K. Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5 and his bond was continued.
Kyle Tyler, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and his bond was continued.
Joshua Futch, Bryan, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He will be supervised under a three-year treatment program.
An indictment against Antwon Jones, 37, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
