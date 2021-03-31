Mary Bates-Robinson, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and her bond was continued.

Jason Dennis, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29 and his bond was continued.

Joshua Futch, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29 and his bond was continued.

Matthew Goebel, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 28 and his bond was continued.

Sarah Jackson, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and her bond was modified to personal recognizance.

Cody Livensparger, 29, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and his bond was continued.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments