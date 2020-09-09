Williams County Common Pleas

Leslie Tietje, Hamilton, Ind., appeared for sentencing on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. An additional count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. Tietje previously had pleaded guilty to the above two charges which alleged that on Feb. 10 he engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy.

