Desirae Eddy, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 24.

Michael Barnes, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and bond was set at $50,000.

Braden Hahn, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 25 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Damien Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3 and his $100,000 bond was continued.

Austin Schudel, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

An indictment against Anthony Greenwalt, 31, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (LSD), a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

