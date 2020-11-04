Williams Common Pleas

William Ebersole, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 88 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Timothy Heinze, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for eight days served in jail while his case was pending and a three-year operator's license suspension.

Paul Lytle, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and his bond was continued.

Misty Mattern, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and his bond was continued.

Load comments