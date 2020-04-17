Williams Common Pleas
Cassandra Gomoll, Perrysburg, pleaded guilty to forgery, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. Charges of identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Dustin Currence, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; and unlawful poss of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony. A sentencing date was scheduled and his bond was continued.
