Dana Green, 38, Carlisle, Ind., pleaded guilty to assault, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month term in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to run consecutive to a sentence imposed in Indiana. He also was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Sept. 24 he assaulted a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Noah Frisby, 22, homeless, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and intimidation, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday. The attempted felonious assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of endangering children, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing along with other charges.
Jessica Conrad, 36, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 22 and her bond was continued.
Isaiah Hazlett, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.