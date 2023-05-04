Dana Green, 38, Carlisle, Ind., pleaded guilty to assault, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month term in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to run consecutive to a sentence imposed in Indiana. He also was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Sept. 24 he assaulted a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.


