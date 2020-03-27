Williams Common Pleas

Jarrett Kurtz, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and 10 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 30 months. As part of the plea agreement, 138 other counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.

Charles Landers, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 27 days served in jail while his case was pending, and fined $5,000. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.

Jill Guthrie, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for April 17 and his bond was continued.

