Williams Common Pleas
Jarrett Kurtz, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and 10 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 30 months. As part of the plea agreement, 138 other counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Charles Landers, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 27 days served in jail while his case was pending, and fined $5,000. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Jill Guthrie, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for April 17 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.