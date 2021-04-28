Williams Common Pleas

Steven Osborne, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with 173 days suspended and fined $500. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Bryan's Walnut Street on June 16, 2020. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony.

Heather Summers, Alvordton, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence at CCNO and fined $1,000. Summers conveyed marijuana into CCNO on Oct. 9.

Vanessa Rogers, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3 and her bond was continued.

