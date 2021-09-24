Jonathon Gill, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term to run consecutive to a 41-month prison term imposed in Defiance County on a separate charge for a total of 59 months.
David Akins, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 153 days served in jail while his case was pending. A second count of intimidation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
John K. Shaffer, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was fined $1,000 and placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Matthew Goebel, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Tristan McDaniel, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Russell Thomas Jr., Bryan, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and his bond was continued.
Clawzelle Wiggins, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22 and his bond was continued.
