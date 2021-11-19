Gene Ferrell, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $750 and given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Gavin Lloyd, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for one year. A charge of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Brandon Wierman, Maumee, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, fined $750, given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO, ordered to make $1,570 to a sheriff's deputy and given a six-month operator's license suspension.The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Russell Thomas Jr., Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
