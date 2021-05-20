Williams Common Pleas
Crystal Conforti, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 76 days served in jail while her case was pending.
Rebekah Hutchinson, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term and fined $1,000.
Bryan Dunn, Camden, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for June 24 and his bond was continued.
Nikki Swary, Bryan, pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3 and the defendant's bond was continued.
