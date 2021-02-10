Williams Common Pleas

David Isaacs II, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 3.

Bryan Dunn, Camden, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8 and his $25,000 cash bond was modified to personal-recognizance.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments