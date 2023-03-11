Jeffrey Deitsch, 35, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison sentence and ordered to pay $602.09 restitution to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Aaron Garrett, 37, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for a later date.
Michael Cavanaugh, 37, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Noah Frisby, 22, CCNO (Stryker), pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and three counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and his bond was continued.
Richard Goebel, 52, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and his bond was continued.
Steven Meadows, 40, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and his bond was continued.
