Williams Common Pleas
David Taylor Jr., Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on charges aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 42-54 months with credit for 137 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Travis Nye, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for a later date.
Joshua Stall, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.
Jessica Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and she was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Sams, Weston, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and his bond was continued.
Matthew Stiltner, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and his bond was continued.
Jeffrey Woods Jr., Middleburg, Fla., pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and his bond was continued.
An indictment of Jordan Weber, Bryan, for insurance fraud, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
