Williams Common Pleas

Chad Mesloh, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 50 days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was given a two-year operator's license suspension and ordered to make $300 restitution to the victim. Charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Jeremy Newell, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 17-month prison term. He allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 29, having been convicted of two or more domestic violence offenses. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.

Mary Bates-Robinson, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and her bond was amended to personal recognizance.

Jeffrey Deitsch, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 6 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Calvin Jones, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 6 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments