Williams Common Pleas

Joshua Burgess, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Daniel Yeich, Bryan, had an indictment for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, dismissed.

Leslie Tietje, Hamilton, Ind., pleaded guilty to two counts of  unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 20.

