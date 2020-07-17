Williams Common Pleas
Joshua Burgess, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Daniel Yeich, Bryan, had an indictment for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, dismissed.
Leslie Tietje, Hamilton, Ind., pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 20.
