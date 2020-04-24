Williams Common Pleas
Elias Rash, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Currence, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on charges of intimidation, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 41-month prison term, given credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to forfeit a 20-guage shot as well as all contraband. Currence threatened an employee of the Williams County Department of Job and Family Services on Dec. 17 and possessed a load saw-off shotgun. Charges of retaliation, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
