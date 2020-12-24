Williams Common Pleas
Keith Steinmetz, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 16 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $1,250 and classified as a tier 2 sexual offender. The first charge was amended from illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, while five additional charges of the same offense, all fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed.
Garrett Fulk, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Newell, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and his bond was continued.
