Williams Common Pleas

Keith Steinmetz, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 16 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $1,250 and classified as a tier 2 sexual offender. The first charge was amended from illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, while five additional charges of the same offense, all fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed.

Garrett Fulk, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jeremy Newell, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and his bond was continued.

