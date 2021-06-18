Williams Common Pleas
Michael Barnes, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term to run consecutive to an 18-month sentence imposed in February on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 42 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Nikki Swary, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a six-month prison term to run concurrent to the balance of a 17-month prison term reimposed on a previous conviction for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. She was given credit for two days served in jail while her case was pending. A charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Nichole Ramos, Fayette; appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she serve 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and pay $1,000 restitution to the victim. She also was fined $1,500. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony while four counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Storm Roberts, Deshler, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant's bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 22.
Vanessa Rogers, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control with conditions, including that she serve 90 days in CCNO. She also was fined $500.
Michael Royal, Angola, Ind., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 22.
Cheryl Shaffer, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday.
Jared Stewart, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 28.
Cyera Witt, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 22 and her $10,000 cash bond was continued.
Jonas Zuver, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 22 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Constance Roberts, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing justice and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. She was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction and the proceedings were stayed pending her completion of an intervention program. A charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
