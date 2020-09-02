Williams Common Pleas
Brandon Sprow, 250 Gray St., Defiance, pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was found guilty and given a nine-month prison term with credit for 20 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Brandon Barrett, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 and his bond was continued.
Angela Deeds, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and her bond was continued.
William Ebersole, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and his bond was continued.
Timothy Heinze, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamie Lucas, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8 and his bond was continued.
Anthony Twigg, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
